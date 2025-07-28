Old Dominion: Light At The End Of The Tunnel - Part 2

RB Equity
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Old Dominion remains my top LTL pick for its unmatched customer service and pricing power, making it a long-term winner.
  • Despite ongoing volume declines, freight prices are firming, signaling supply-demand balance as weaker players exit and capacity tightens.
  • Industry-wide capex cuts, especially by ODFL and peers, historically signal a market bottom and set the stage for recovery.
  • Old Dominion's superior service, conservative capital structure, and strong employee culture drive market share gains and industry-leading margins.

Light at the end of the tunnel

MarioGuti

This is a follow up to the April article that suggested the LTL market is showing signs of turning around this year. In the sector, my preferred carrier is Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL), which leads in terms of

This article was written by

RB Equity
1.35K Followers
Striving to compound knowledge. Long-time fan of Warren and Charlie. Always invert. "To finish first, you must first finish". Investing own and family funds for +20 years. Senior finance roles at public and private corporations for most of that time.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ODFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODFL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODFL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News