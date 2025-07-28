Old Dominion: Light At The End Of The Tunnel - Part 2
Summary
- Old Dominion remains my top LTL pick for its unmatched customer service and pricing power, making it a long-term winner.
- Despite ongoing volume declines, freight prices are firming, signaling supply-demand balance as weaker players exit and capacity tightens.
- Industry-wide capex cuts, especially by ODFL and peers, historically signal a market bottom and set the stage for recovery.
- Old Dominion's superior service, conservative capital structure, and strong employee culture drive market share gains and industry-leading margins.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.