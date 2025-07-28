You Know The Correction Is Coming, Right?

In my previous report, we discussed why the market may want a new Fed Chair. Now, here we are about a week later, and it's another day, another all-time high "ATH" for the S&P 500 "SPX" (SP500), the
Are You Getting The Returns You Want?
- Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2025 34% YTD return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
- The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
- Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.
All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!
Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!