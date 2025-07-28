You Know The Correction Is Coming, Right?

Jul. 28, 2025 10:32 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, IVV, VOO, IWM, , , , , , , , , 3 Comments
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have hit new all-time highs, but sentiment and technicals suggest the market is overbought and due for a pullback.
  • Valuations are stretched, with forward P/E ratios well above recent norms, and complacency is high as measured by the VIX and option activity.
  • The upcoming Fed meeting and uncertainty around rate cuts could trigger volatility or disappointment, adding to near-term downside risk.
  • I'm reducing risk, raising cash, rotating into defensive sectors, increasing hedges, and preparing to capitalize on a likely market correction before resuming a bullish stance.

Stock market crash

In my previous report, we discussed why the market may want a new Fed Chair. Now, here we are about a week later, and it's another day, another all-time high "ATH" for the S&P 500 "SPX" (SP500), the

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2025 34% YTD return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
52.2K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News