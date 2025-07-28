QSR companies have seen high multiples to reflect optimistic growth prospects. But it can be argued that fundamental performance relative to these expected multiples has been mixed. On the other hand, established restaurants outside of QSR (full-scale, casual dining) have

I am currently an undergraduate student who will be going into financial services. I've had experience in investing through prior PE and equities-focused HF internships. I am writing on Seeking Alpha to give my opinion on underfollowed, promising stocks with a focus on consumer retail, restaurants, and TMT companies. I strongly believe that feedback from readers can refine my investing process. I like to take a long-term perspective on businesses. I aim to identify businesses with either a broad moat or a deep-rooted competitive advantage that will persist for the following years. If the company is in a fast-changing industry, I look for whether they have the fundamental strength to be adaptive without losing their edge. I view quarterly developments in the perspective of whether they follow a long-term, successful strategy. When I see developments that are strongly accelerating or deterring from the long-term vision, I like to recommend buy/sell positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.