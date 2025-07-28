Allegion: Actively Acquisitive Company, Undervalued Stock

  • Allegion, an American (but Irish-domiciled) provider of security products for homes and businesses globally, is now a $13 billion (by market cap) security competitor.
  • ALLE increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 19.6%.
  • Allegion advanced its revenue from $2.1 billion in FY 2015 to $3.8 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%.
  • Return on equity has averaged 48.9% over the last five years, while net margin has averaged 14.6%.

Allegion plc office building exterior storefront company industrial district, Houston TX USA.

Brett_Hondow

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) is an American (but Irish-domiciled) provider of security products for homes and businesses globally. Founded in 1908, but positioned as an independent company after being spun off from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in 2014, Allegion

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

