Allegion: Actively Acquisitive Company, Undervalued Stock
Summary
- Allegion, an American (but Irish-domiciled) provider of security products for homes and businesses globally, is now a $13 billion (by market cap) security competitor.
- ALLE increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 19.6%.
- Allegion advanced its revenue from $2.1 billion in FY 2015 to $3.8 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%.
- Return on equity has averaged 48.9% over the last five years, while net margin has averaged 14.6%.
