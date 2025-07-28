Sumala Chidchoi

Our top story so far, space startup Firefly Aerospace (FLY) is looking to raise around $600 million with its initial public offering.

The company kicked off its roadshow saying it plans to offer 16.2 million shares of common stock, pricing the offering between $35.00 and $39.00 per share. That would raise $599 million at the midpoint of the range.

The Texas-based company aims to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “FLY.” It was valued at $2 billion in its last funding round in November 2024.

Firefly also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.43 million shares at the IPO price, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) competes with other small- and medium-lift launch vehicle and lunar services markets.

Among active stocks, J.P. Morgan upgraded Nike (NKE) to Overweight from Neutral.

Analyst Matthew Boss sees the Nike model at an inflection for revenue growth to re-accelerate into the second half of 2026 and fiscal year 2027 following several quarters of franchise product lifecycle management and inventory liquidation headwinds.

Evercore downgraded Cisco Systems (CSCO) to In Line from Outperform, but maintained its $72 price target on the stock.

Analysts said: "We think the management team has done a solid job in gaining traction in cloud/AI markets and the overall company strategy remains solid, but we think the upside is largely priced in, creating a more balanced risk/reward over the next twelve months."

And shares of liquefied natural gas producers are rallying after the European Union committed to purchase $750 billion worth of LNG over the next three years as part of the recent sweeping trade pact.

Venture Global (VG), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Nextdecade (NEXT) are all gaining.

Looking to the broader market, stocks have given up nearly all the gains seen overnight after the U.S.-EU trade deal was announced. The S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) are little changed, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is up slightly.

From an equity perspective, Paul Stanley, CIO of Granite Bay Wealth Management, says while a 15% baseline tariff "still has the potential to increase prices for goods across the board, falling uncertainty is positive for markets and this deal is a signal to markets that we can soon move on from this issue and focus more on fundamentals."

"The stock market is facing numerous positive catalysts including trade deals, strong earnings, the outperformance of big tech stocks and a resilient consumer," Stanley added.

But from a more macro viewpoint, Freya Beamish, TS Lombard chief economist, says "growth expectations will need to be revised down and the mild fiscal drag (expected) next year would become more significant."

"The only argument against that is that the S&P might realize what’s going on and another round of negotiations could ensue," Beamish said. "Right now, it’s as if the market actually believes that tariffs are going to be paid by the rest of the world and that Trump has pulled off some amazing deal."

In other news of note, early reviews of Chinese chain Luckin Coffee’s (LKNCY) Manhattan stores in Greenwich Village and Chelsea have been generally very positive. The stores were said to be packed but flowing smoothly with grab-and-go orders. Store managers report a steady mix of repeat customers and new customers sampling the chain.

Luckin launched its first two U.S. stores in New York in June. Both stores were positioned very close to Starbucks (SBUX) locations as the brand looks to differentiate itself from its U.S. rival.

Luckin Coffee's expansion comes at a time when Starbucks is facing internal challenges, including declining same-store sales over several quarters

At its core, Luckin's strategy is based on technology, requiring customers to place mobile orders through its app, which is known for aggressive discounting and gamified coupons. Drinks orders are prepared very fast off the company's simple menu, and customers enjoy minimal interaction, which is the opposite of Starbucks' concept of being the "third place" for people to gather, socialize and relax.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Apollo Global Managements’ economics team says artificial intelligence could play a critical role in improving the long-term fiscal outlook of the United States.

Congressional Budget Office projections suggest that widespread adoption of AI—if it leads to a sustained increase in economic growth and keeps inflation in check—could significantly ease fiscal pressures.

AI’s potential to enhance productivity, expand the labor force through automation and improve efficiency across industries could boost GDP growth over time.

Meanwhile, a more stable inflation environment would reduce pressure on interest rates, lowering the government’s borrowing costs. That could substantially shrink budget deficits and stabilize the national debt trajectory.

Check out Apollo’s chart of GDP projections here.

