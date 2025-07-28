UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is the largest purchase mortgage lender in the US, the largest overall mortgage lender since 2022 and the largest wholesale mortgage lender for over a decade. This last point helps them to make loans at a lower
UWM Holdings: A Bet Against The Interest Rate Consensus
Summary
- UWM Holdings Corporation is a top mortgage lender with scale advantages, high insider ownership, and a consistent, attractive 9%+ dividend yield.
- The company is highly leveraged to interest rates; a rate-cutting cycle would significantly boost earnings and share price.
- Current market pessimism is already priced in, making UWMC undervalued versus peers like Rocket, with downside risk limited by the dividend.
- UWMC offers a compelling contrarian opportunity: collect a strong dividend while waiting for a refinancing cycle and improved profitability.
