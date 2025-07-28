Axcelis Technologies: A Contrarian's Dream On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Growth Cycle
- Despite a broader industry downturn that saw its revenues decline sharply, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. is expanding its gross, operating, and free cash flow margins while maintaining a robust balance sheet.
- Recent data indicates that the semiconductor industry is heading to a cyclical rebound later this year, potentially setting Axcelis up for a return to revenue growth.
- Axcelis’ ion implanters are specialized in wide band-gap materials, allowing it to capitalize on the growing adoption for SiC and GaN semiconductors.
- I’m rating ACLS stock as a Strong Buy with a price target of $214 by 2028, implying 192% upside from its current valuation.
