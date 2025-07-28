BXMX Delivers Income In Place Of Growth
Summary
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund offers high income via covered call strategy on the S&P 500 in addition to equity holdings, appealing for income-focused investors seeking equity exposure.
- The BXMX fund's top holdings in mega-cap tech stocks benefit from strong cloud and AI growth trends, supporting a bullish outlook.
- BXMX outperforms peer ETV on total returns, boasts a 7.44% yield, and has a competitive management fee and strong liquidity.
- Despite capped upside and tax considerations from return of capital, I rate BXMX a Buy with a suggested 2-6% portfolio allocation.
