Amid the AI Boom, the Technology sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has now eclipsed 1/3rd of the index. As shown in the first chart below, the only time the sector's weighting has been higher was during a brief window in
Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
Summary
- Amid the AI Boom, the Technology sector's weighting in the S&P 500 has now eclipsed 1/3rd of the index.
- The only time the sector's weighting has been higher was during a brief window in early 2000 at the peak of the dot-com bubble.
- While its sky-high weighting could be a warning sign, Tech remains the driving force for the US stock market, while every other sector plays second fiddle.
