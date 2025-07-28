There's been a massive influx of covered call ETFs into the market over the last few years. And to capture investor interest, they're pulling out every gimmick in the book. Some funds now pay weekly dividends to feed the ever-growing demand
QQQI: The New King Of Covered Call ETFs Is Here
Summary
- QQQI stands out among covered call ETFs by delivering a high, stable yield (14%) without net asset value decay, outperforming peers and even the S&P 500.
- The fund’s data-driven options strategy on the volatile Nasdaq-100 enables strong, consistent monthly income and impressive upside capture—98% of QQQ’s return last year.
- Unlike many competitors, QQQI has grown its NAV and maintained steady payouts, avoiding the common pitfall of eroding capital to fund distributions.
- Tax optimization features and peer-leading performance make QQQI an excellent choice for income-focused investors, especially those nearing retirement or seeking reliable dividend income.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.