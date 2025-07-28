Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

David R. Melville - Chairman, President & CEO

Gregory Robertson - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Matthew Sealy - Corporate Participant

Christopher William Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Feddie Justin Strickland - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division

Manuel Antonio Navas - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Matthew Covington Olney - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Edward Rose - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for joining. Earlier today, we issued our second quarter 2025 earnings press release, a copy of which is available on our website along with the slide presentation that we will reference during today's call.

Please refer to Slide 3 of our presentation, which includes our safe harbor statements regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. For those of you joining by phone, please note the slide presentation is available on our website at www.b1bank.com.

Please also note our safe harbor statements are available on Page 7 of our earnings press release that was filed with the SEC today. All comments made during today's call are subject to the safe harbor statements in our slide presentation and earnings release.

I'm joined this morning by Business First Banchares Chairman and CEO, Jude Melville; Chief Financial Officer, Greg Robertson; Chief Banking Officer, Phil Jordan and President of b1BANK, Jerry Vascocu.