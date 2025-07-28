Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units (ARLP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units (NASDAQ:ARLP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cary P. Marshall - Senior VP & CFO of Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC

Joseph W. Craft - Chairman, President & CEO of Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC

Conference Call Participants

David Joseph Storms - Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc., Research Division

Mark La France Reichman - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Nathan Pierson Martin - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Alliance Resource Partners Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Cary Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Cary P. Marshall

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results, and we will now discuss those results as well as our perspective on current market conditions and outlook for 2025. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to answer your questions.

Before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are also reflected in this morning's press release. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, the partnership has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law to do so.