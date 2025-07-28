Why FDIG Will Continue To Lag Behind Crypto And Single Stock Picks
Summary
- Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF remains inefficient, underperforming both its main holdings and direct investments in BTC, due to structural index constraints.
- The FDIG fund’s design caps upside by limiting exposure to outperforming stocks like Coinbase, forcing rebalancing into weaker holdings.
- I don't see a role for FDIG for people wanting broad crypto exposure - this is not a space where such strategy can generate good returns. Especially not with FDIG.
- I maintain a Hold rating for existing investors, but do not recommend new entries; better risk/reward exists elsewhere in the crypto space.
