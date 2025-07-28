Rithm Capital Q2 Earnings: The Market Underreacted
- Rithm Capital is a mortgage REIT that recently reported Q2 earnings, prompting a fresh review of its investment case.
- I analyze RITM's latest financial results and operational performance to assess and future prospects, including an (expected) dividend increase.
- RITM's subsidiary businesses outperformed this quarter, especially Newrez and Genesis Capital.
- Growth in these areas may offset shareholder value left on the table by keeping cash on hand and the dividend steady.
- The RPT trust and RAC SPAC are relatively fresh, but indicate a need to deploy capital in unconventional ways. If these stagnate, which I expect, we may see dividend growth instead.
