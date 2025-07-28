The CME Comex is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more detail on the CME
Comex Deliveries Return To Normal - For Now
Summary
- The Comex saw unprecedented delivery volume in gold after the election as highlighted in previous articles. This was driven by an arbitrage between the spot and futures market.
- Silver is a major month in July. This July saw elevated volumes compared to history, but not compared to the most recent months.
- Silver eligible inventories have finally started to give back some recent gains.
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.