A Feast Of Data, But No Free Lunch

MarketGauge
745 Followers

Summary

  • According to FactSet, more than 82% of the 169 S&P 500 companies have reported beating Wall Street’s expectations. This sets up an environment in which companies that don’t exceed expectations can be met with more selling than celebration by investors.
  • While earnings should be the driver of the market for the coming weeks and months, it’s likely that the FOMC meeting with a press conference will get all the attention on Wednesday. And there won’t be any rest until after Friday’s big monthly employment report.
  • The tariff burden may be hiding in plain sight - camouflaged in stable prices and decent earnings, but eroding profitability beneath the surface.
  • A weaker dollar, in theory, is good for U.S. manufacturers and exporters. With roughly 30% of S&P 500 revenue coming from foreign sources, a weaker dollar has the potential to help top line growth. But that tailwind carries a dangerous headwind: inflation.
  • Investors are still focused on when the Fed will cut rates, even though we’ve spent the whole year pushing the “next date” back. This week, the market’s reaction to the Fed - if there is any “Fed reaction” at all - will likely be based on Powell’s commentary on the economy.

Technology and financial advisory services concept. Business teamwork and working on digital laptop computer.

SOMKID THONGDEE

By Geoff Bysshe

This week will offer investors an abundant buffet of corporate earnings and economic data that could embolden the bulls or give enthusiastic investors indigestion.

This week will be the busiest week of the second-quarter

This article was written by

MarketGauge
745 Followers
MarketGauge was founded 25 ago years by successful floor traders turned hedge fund managers. Their experts have over 100 years of diversified experience as professional traders, technologists, and educators. MarketGauge’s mission is to provide strategic and actionable information that empower novice to professional investors and advisors to surpass their financial goals. We accomplish our mission with educational courses, proprietary trading tools, and proven quant-based models. MarketGauge’s core philosophy is to identify both the biggest macro trends and emerging ones using our proprietary tools / indicators and proven trading models. MG employs short-term tactics derived from years of highly successful floor trading to precisely maximize profits and minimize risk. Price action is the primary driver. However, MG layers in fundamentals as well. MG is committed to trading with a methodical, systematic and repeatable approach. MG believes that is the key to success. Their philosophy is counter to the commonly disseminated tactics by many Wall street analysts. They believe that passive management and buy and hold is downright dangerous. Furthermore, all MG’s investing models include track records with daily and weekly updates. Their performance is always transparent. Since inception, MarketGauge has supplied market analytics to some of the biggest financial institutions such as Barron’s, Fidelity, as well as thousands of individual investor and active traders. Their insights can be found at Benzinga, Stocks and Commodities, TalkMarkets, Investing Shortcuts, AAAII , and Traders Library. CBS MarketWatch rated our twitter feed as one of the top 50 to watch for financial information. Each Market Gauge expert has a special focus and domain within the company. Their unique skill sets are all linked together from their common experience, and a commitment to risk management. They all use the same indicators and tools.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News