Nordex SE (NRDXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordex SE (OTCPK:NRDXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Anja Siehler - Head of Investor Relations
Ilya Hartmann - CFO & Member of Management Board
Jose Luis Blanco Diéguez - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Anis Zgaya - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Christian Bruns - Unidentified Company
Montega AG - Unidentified Company
Constantin Harald Hesse - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
John-B Kim - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Kulwinder Singh Rajpal - Unidentified Company
Sean D. McLoughlin - HSBC Global Investment Research
Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Tore Luca Kristof Fangmann - BofA Securities, Research Division
Vivek Midha - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Xin Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Nordex SE Q2 2025 Results Conference Call. I am Mathilda, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Anja Siehler, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anja Siehler
Thanks, Mathilda. And also a very warm welcome from the Nordex team in Hamburg. Thank you for joining the Q2 2025 Nordex conference call. As always, we ask you to take notice of our safe harbor statements. With me are our CEO, José Luis Blanco; and our CFO, Ilya Hartmann, who will lead you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions.
And now I would like to hand over to our CEO, José Luis. Please go ahead.
Jose Luis Blanco Diéguez
Thank you very much for the introduction, Anja. On behalf of
- Read more current NRDXF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts