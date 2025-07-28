Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Glenco Capital as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Fannie Mae: A Deeply Misunderstood Story
Summary
- Rarely has a stock been so disconnected from its intrinsic value. Years of political noise and complex structures have obscured a thesis with the most asymmetric risk/reward profile.
- The Trump administration is lined up to carry out the exit: cancellation of Senior Preferred Shares (SPS), partial conversion of Junior Preferreds (JPS) and privatization.
- The thesis is that the Treasury can cancel the SPS justifying that it has already recovered more than $300 billion in revenue vs $191 billion initial investment (>11% IRR).
- Trump has said publicly that he wants to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the U.S. Government will keep its implicit guarantees.
