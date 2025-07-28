Home Ownership Rate Hits Lowest Level Since 2019

  • The Census Bureau’s Q2 2025 report showing the latest homeownership rate is at 65.0%, the lowest level since 2019.
  • The seasonally adjusted Q2 number is at 65.1%, down 0.1 percentage points from the Q1 2025.
  • The homeowner vacancy rate of 1.1 percent was higher than the rate in the second quarter 2024 (0.9 percent) and virtually the same as the rate in the first quarter 2025 (1.1 percent).

By Jennifer Nash

The Census Bureau released its latest quarterly report for Q2 2025 showing the latest homeownership rate is at 65.0%, the lowest level since 2019.

