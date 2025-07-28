The abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) stock price per share [PPS] has declined by more than 15% over the past six months. This amount exceeds the yield, which exceeds 12%, and will continue to increase should the PPS continue to
abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Has Declining NAV And Is Underperforming Peers - Sell
Summary
- THQ's price and NAV have sharply declined, outpacing its high yield, with no signs of recovery amid sector headwinds.
- The fund suffers from a high expense ratio and underperforms relative to other healthcare funds, making it unattractive for investors.
- Healthcare policy pressures from the current administration, especially drug price controls, further threaten the sector and THQ's prospects.
- Given the poor performance, high expenses, and lack of analyst interest, I recommend selling THQ and reallocating funds elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.