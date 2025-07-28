The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) has achieved a strong performance in the last year but is overweight in the financial sector, which could hurt the ETF's net asset value performance in a world seeing federal fund rate
VYM: A Potential Rate Cut Loser (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- VYM has delivered strong one-year performance and offers long-term dividend growth, but its heavy financial sector exposure is concerning as rate cuts loom.
- I am downgrading VYM from a buy to hold due to the risk that falling federal fund rates will hurt banks and financials, dragging down the ETF's NAV returns.
- While VYM has solid historical NAV growth, SCHD has outperformed it and offers better sector diversification, especially less exposure to the financial sector.
- I am rotating funds from VYM to SCHD, which I believe is better positioned to protect capital if the rate cycle turns downward.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VYM, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.