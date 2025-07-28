EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Giorgio Iannella

Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. This is Giorgio Iannella from the IR team. Thank you for joining EssilorLuxottica Interim Results Management Call. The Group Chairman and CEO, Francesco Milleri; the Deputy CEO, Paul du Saillant; and the CFO, Stefano Grassi, will walk you through the business and financial highlights of the first half of the year. After their presentations, there will be a 30-minute Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] With that, I hand over to Francesco.

Francesco Milleri

Welcome, everyone. I'm pleased to reconnect with you to share our first half financial results and update you on our progress in MedTech and wearable. Let's begin with our long-term vision.

We believe the future of glasses goes far beyond vision correction. They will become innovative, powerful, AI-enabled platforms that support human performance and healthcare at various levels. Thanks to our unique scale, capability and global reach, we are in a position to lead this transformation. As a vertically integrated group, we are developing smart eyewear that combines vision care with digital functionalities. With access every year to over 0.5 billion customers, we have the ability to collect a huge amount of data.