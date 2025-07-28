John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) (NYSE:WLY) is actually quite interesting. The growth outlook isn't particularly great in terms of the technical revenue growth being guided for by management, already from Q1. But the expected continuation of AI-based revenues, which are
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value investor serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.