US stock market futures jumped out of the gate on Sunday night following news that the US and EU struck a truce to avoid a trade war. To call it a new trade deal is a bit of a stretch, as
VTI: Bearish Seasonality Looms As U.S. Stocks Trade Above 23x Earnings
Summary
- I reiterate a hold rating on VTI, as valuations above 23x earnings and bearish seasonality warrant caution despite recent market resilience.
- U.S. stocks have outperformed ex-U.S. equities, boosted by strong earnings sentiment and a robust dollar, but consolidation after significant gains is likely.
- Technical analysis shows a bullish breakout with a potential VTI target near $370, yet high-volume support around $300 offers downside cushion.
- With major earnings and economic data ahead, I remain measured, avoiding aggressive moves amid historically weak August-September performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.