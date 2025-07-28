Who said a retailer in the sector of consumer discretionary is bound to underperform the market? It turns out that, although consumer discretionaries stocks don't often meet the favor of long-term-oriented investors who

I’m a long-term growth and dividend-growth investor covering both US and European equity markets. I seek undervalued stocks and high-quality dividend growers that generate dependable cash flow for reinvestment. I share one of my portfolios on eToro where I qualified as a popular investor. Through years of experience, I’ve learned that sustained profitability—evident in strong margins, stable and expanding free cash flow, and high returns on invested capital—is a more reliable driver of returns than valuation alone. I hold three degrees that sharpen both my quantitative rigor and my capacity for big-picture thinking: Economics, Classical Philology (Latin & Greek), Philosophy & Theology.This interdisciplinary foundation enhances my ability to distill complex market narratives and to analyze companies through both numerical and humanistic lenses.I started investing the day I became a father—I wanted to consider what I’d leave my children, not merely in wealth but in the freedom that responsible stewardship provides. I believe there are things more important than money (“man does not live by bread alone.”). Yet, by managing wisely what I receive and earn, I aim to ensure for me and my children that we don't have so much that we don't have to do anything, but that we have enough assets to be free to do what we want. The goal is not to free myself from work, but to make sure I can work in the place and in a way where I can fully express myself.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.