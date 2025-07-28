At first glance, IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) looks like just another Bitcoin proxy, riding the familiar highs and lows of mining cycles and block reward shifts. However, that view misses a far bigger transformation already underway. IREN isn’t just mining Bitcoin, it’s building
IREN: From Bitcoin Miner To AI Giant
Summary
- IREN generated $148 million in Q3 revenue, supported by 326% YoY hashrate growth and disciplined cost controls that expanded EBITDA margin to 56%.
- AI Cloud now operates 1,896 Nvidia GPUs near full utilization, generating a $28 million run-rate with 97% hardware gross margins.
- The company controls 2.9 GW of contracted power and 1,800 acres in Texas, enabling hyperscaler-grade liquid-cooled data center expansion.
- IREN’s forward P/S compresses from 8.4x to 4.6x on FY26 estimates, implying ~42% upside as AI revenue scales.
