GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Alan Dodd - Chairman, President & CEO

John W. Sharkey - Vice President of Business Development

Kelly T. McKee - Chief Medical Officer

Mark W. Reynolds - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

James Francis Molloy - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division

John D. Vandermosten - Zacks Investment Research, Inc.

Jonathan Matthew Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Robert Michael LeBoyer - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the GeoVax Second Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Call. My name is Michelle, and I'll facilitate today's call. With me are David Dodd, Chairman and CEO; Mark Reynolds, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Newman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; Kelly McKee, MD, MPH Chief Medical Officer; and John Sharkey, PhD Vice President, Business Development. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Please note the following: Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether GeoVax can develop and manufacture its product candidates with the desired characteristics in a timely manner and such products will be safe for human use. GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans. GeoVax's product candidates will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed. GeoVax raises required capital to complete the development of its products. There is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use then GeoVax's products. GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements