Despite its rebound from early April lows, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has been on a run to forget. The stock's 52 week declines currently stand at nearly 20% while the broader market has set record high
FedEx Is A Buy Despite An Uncertain Macro-Environment
Summary
- FedEx's revenue growth is sluggish, but operational efficiency has driven strong EPS growth and margin improvement, demonstrating resilience despite tariff headwinds.
- Cash flow generation is a minor concern, but the company is shifting capital allocation toward increased dividends and share buybacks, enhancing shareholder returns.
- Q1 guidance is mixed, with only modest revenue and EPS growth expected, indicating that efficiency gains may be slowing.
- FedEx's forward P/E is significantly below historical and sector averages, presenting an attractive valuation and a buying opportunity despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
