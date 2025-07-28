NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Barry Scott Sloane - President, Chairman & CEO

Frank M. DeMaria - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Christopher Whitbread Patrick Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Crispin Elliot Love - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Marc Silk - C. Silk & Sons, Inc.

Stephen M. Moss - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Timothy Jeffrey Switzer - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Barry Scott Sloane

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the NewtekOne NASDAQ NEWT Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Barry Sloane, CEO and President of NewtekOne. Joining me here today on the call will be Frank DeMaria, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne; and Scott Price, the CFO of Newtek Bank National Association.

I also want to introduce Bryce Rowe, who is not on the call, in charge of Investor Relations. Bryce joined the organization recently from the firm of B. Riley, where he represented us. Bryce, when he was there, he was the equity analyst for BDCs and banks, been very helpful and instrumental in shaping our presentation and deck to make it a little bit more digestible and understandable.

I also want to give a couple of shout-outs to some additional new hires Andrew Kaplan, our Chief Strategy Officer, joined us from Flagstar Bank, has been incredibly instrumental in helping us with various [Audio Gap] future of our