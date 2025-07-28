Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) is focused on high achievers that are supposed to reshape the future tech landscape (in AI, EVs, fintech, and other areas), with little to no regard to their current valuation. The previous time
LOUP: A Thematic Growth Play Inferior To QQQ
Summary
- LOUP offers exposure to 30 high achievers representing a few 'frontier technology' themes, including AI, EVs, fintech, etc.
- Despite its outstanding growth factor exposure and adequate quality, LOUP has underperformed IVV, QQQ, and SCHG since its inception.
- The ETF's high expense ratio and weak liquidity further reduce its long-term appeal compared to cheaper, more liquid alternatives like QQQ and SCHG.
- I maintain a Hold rating, as LOUP's long-term underperformance and high risk outweigh its growth profile.
