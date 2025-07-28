Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett L. Pharr - CEO & Director

Darby Schoenfeld - Senior VP and Chief of Staff & Investor Relations

Gregory A. Sigrist - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Peter Yanchunis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Timothy Jeffrey Switzer - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Pathward Financial's Third Quarter Preliminary Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Darby Schoenfeld, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Investor Relations.

Darby Schoenfeld

Thank you, operator, and welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr; and CFO, Greg Sigrist, who will discuss our preliminary operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release and the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com. As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release, investor presentation and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings for additional information covering factors that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. References to non-GAAP measures are only provided to assist you in understanding the company's results and performance trends, particularly