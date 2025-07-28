Rexel S.A. (RXLSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXLSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier - CEO & Director

Laurent Delabarre - Group Chief Financial Officer—Leading the China & India Cluster

Conference Call Participants

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Andre Kukhnin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Eric A. Lemarie - CIC Market Solutions, Research Division

George Featherstone - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Marianne Bulot - BofA Securities, Research Division

Martin Wilkie - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Max R. Yates - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Miguel Nabeiro Ensinas Serra Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rexel Second Quarter and Half Year 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Guillaume Texier, Group CEO of Rexel. Please go ahead, sir.

Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier

Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Rexel's First Half 2025 Results Conference. Thank you for joining us today, especially during this busy results season. I'm here with Laurent Delabarre, our CFO. And together, we'll take you through the key highlights of the first half and the second quarter, a period that saw Rexel gain momentum with accelerating sales growth driven by stronger volumes in North America and continued progress in our digital transformation.

After a brief overview of our operational and strategic highlights, including our resilient profitability, strong cash conversion and the successful execution of our M&A strategy, Laurent will provide a detailed review of our financial performance. I'll then return to discuss our outlook for the rest of 2025 and share an update on the additional initiatives we've launched to support our midterm ambitions as outlined in our Axelerate