Fidelity Freedom 2045 Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
788 Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity Freedom target-date funds delivered positive absolute returns in Q2, with performance boosted by active asset allocation and strong underlying equity manager results.
  • We remain overweight equities, especially non-U.S. developed markets, given attractive valuations, potential for positive earnings surprises, and a weakening U.S. dollar.
  • Strategic diversification and dynamic asset allocation are central to navigating ongoing macro uncertainty, including inflation, policy shifts, and global economic regime changes.
  • We continue to emphasize a disciplined, long-term approach, monitoring risks and opportunities to help investors stay on track toward retirement goals.

Financial Concept: Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Ca-ssis

Market Update and Portfolio Review

• Sentiment around U.S. tariff policies fluctuated during Q2, leading to a major early-quarter sell-off in global stock markets followed by a dramatic recovery. Inflation remained above the Federal Reserve's 2% target throughout Q2 as sticky prices in

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
788 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FFFGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FFFGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFFIX
--
FFFJX
--
FFFZX
--
FFFGX
--
FCGLX
--
FJTKX
--
FSNZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News