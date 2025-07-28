Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Call Participants

Matt Dunn - CFO & Treasurer

Michael L. Olosky - CEO, President & Director

Kimberly Orlando - IR, ADDO Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Joseph Moore - CJS Securities, Inc.

Kurt Willem Yinger - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Simpson Manufacturing Co. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Thank you, Kim. You may begin.

Kimberly Orlando

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Simpson Manufacturing Company's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Any statements made on this call that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the risks described in the company's public filings and reports, which are available on the SEC's or the company's corporate website. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that we make here today, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, which is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure of net income in the company's earnings press release. Please note that the earnings press release was issued today at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release is