Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anirudh Devgan - CEO, President & Director

John M. Wall - Senior VP & CFO

Richard Gu - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Blair Harold Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division

Gary Wade Mobley - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Gianmarco Paolo Conti - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jason Vincent Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities, Inc., Research Division

Joseph D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Joseph Michael Quatrochi - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Joshua Alexander Tilton - Wolfe Research, LLC

Lee John Simpson - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Nay Soe Naing - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Ruben Roy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division

William Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cadence Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I will now turn the call over to Richard Gu, Vice President of Investor Relations for Cadence. Please go ahead.

Richard Gu

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to our second quarter of 2025 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Anirudh Devgan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Wall, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The webcast of