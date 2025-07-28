AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC) creates a leveraged opportunity for investing in highly liquid and relatively safe Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS). The model requires stability within interest rate markets for optimum performance. We have written extensively on the company, our last,
AGNC And Interest Rates
Summary
- AGNC offers a leveraged play on agency MBS, thriving best in stable, wide-spread interest rate environments, with recent volatility impacting performance.
- Current management strategy is conservative: high liquidity, lower leverage, and strong hedging to navigate ongoing market uncertainty and preserve dividends.
- Upcoming lower interest rates and a steeper yield curve, driven by political and economic pressures, are expected to benefit AGNC's returns and valuation.
- We rate AGNC a buy for its attractive dividend and future upside from falling rates, but remain vigilant for risks from rapid mortgage rate declines.
