Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF: A Great Way To Diversify Portfolio And Pick Up Yield

Eric Wiehe, CFA
Summary

  • Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF offers an 8.04% yield, low correlation to traditional assets, and credit enhancements, making it a strong diversifier for income-focused portfolios.
  • CLO ETFs, including JBBB, have seen rapid growth and outperform high-yield bonds and leveraged loans, with lower historical default rates.
  • Key risks include limited liquidity, potential yield compression, and sensitivity to interest rates, making a buy-and-hold strategy advisable.
  • I recommend moderate exposure to JBBB within a diversified portfolio, as it balances high yield, risk protection, and diversification for retirees.

Dollars

sansara/iStock via Getty Images

All figures are listed in $USD unless otherwise noted.

All financial data is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

I believe the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) presents a compelling investment

Eric Wiehe, CFA
Eric works in an investment role at a Canadian bank, specializing in real assets. He holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA charterholder. With a strong interest in real assets, financials, and insurance, Eric brings a deep understanding of the Canadian investment universe.

