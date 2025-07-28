Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Charles P. Blankenship - CEO & Chairman
Daniel Provaznik - Director of Investor Relations
William F. Lacey - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Christopher D. Glynn - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Gautam J. Khanna - TD Cowen, Research Division
Gavin Eric Parsons - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Louis Harold Raffetto - Wolfe Research, LLC
Michael Frank Ciarmoli - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Scott Stephen Mikus - Melius Research LLC
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast. [Operator Instructions] Joining us today from the company are Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations. I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Provaznik.
Daniel Provaznik
Thank you, operator. We'd like to welcome all of you to Woodward's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. In today's call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets. Bill will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release. At the end of our presentation, we will take questions. For those who have not seen today's earnings release, you can find it on our website at woodward.com.
We've included some presentation materials to go along with today's call that are also accessible on our website, and a
