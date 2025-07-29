In my first article on Seeking Alpha, I covered Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s market, market share, margins, and multiples to develop a 30,000-foot view of the company and its potential future.
Nvidia: It Wasn't 'Too Late' In 2023, And It's Not 'Too Late' Now - If You're Patient
Summary
- Nvidia's growth story remains intact, with strong demand from major tech companies and renewed access to the Chinese market driving future revenue potential.
- Earnings surprises and production capacity expansion by TSMC suggest Nvidia's revenue and EPS could exceed current forecasts in the coming years.
- Despite robust fundamentals, Nvidia's current valuation is not particularly stretched, though it is also not outrageously cheap, making it less attractive for new investors seeking a margin of safety.
- I reason through to a conclusion as to whether it's still not "too late" to buy into NVDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Expanded chip production and increasing worldwide chip demand are expected to fuel Nvidia's beat and raise history, yet valuations are not the opportunity they were four months ago.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.