Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) has seen its stock price increase significantly by more than 40% YTD. However, I remain bullish about this company, as I believe there is still room for its valuation growth due to its continuously diversifying revenue streams, strong margins
Coupang: Having Its Wow Moment
Summary
- Coupang remains a Buy, with strong core business growth, robust logistics, and a competitive moat, supporting sustainable margin expansion and market dominance.
- Emerging businesses—third-party merchant services, Rocket WOW membership, and Taiwan expansion—are scaling rapidly, diversifying revenue, and reducing reliance on South Korea.
- Profitability is consistently improving, with gross margin and adjusted EBITDA rising and losses in Developing Offerings narrowing significantly as these segments mature.
- Valuation offers 14.6% upside; concerns over South Korea's population are offset by Coupang's geographic expansion and operational leverage in high-growth, asset-light segments.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.