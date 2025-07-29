Snowline Gold: A Lassonde Orphan Period Lucking In The Shadows
Summary
- Snowline Gold owns a 100% interest in the Rogue Project, located ~380 kilometres away from Whitehorse, Yukon's capital with a population of almost 32,000 people.
- The updated mineral resource on the Valley Deposit published in May 2025 featured 7.94 million ounces of measured and indicated gold at an average grade of 1.21 g/t.
- The higher-grade portion of the deposit is accessible directly from the surface, resulting in an exceptionally low strip ratio and significant free cash flow generation in the project's earlier years.
- It is still early days for Snowline, as Rogue is unlikely to be construction-ready until at least 2030, meaning that all the permitting and social risks are ahead.
- Without a rapid buyout from a senior producer, Snowline risks falling into what is called an 'Orphan Period'. This is when high-quality assets can often be bought on the cheap.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.