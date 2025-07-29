For almost a decade, I held research analyst positions in various investment firms, mostly in Toronto. I started in sell-side research with a Canadian bank, then moved to a hedge fund, followed by a family office and then finished my career in wealth management. I was 20 on my first day on Bay Street. I will forever remember. I had worked so hard to get there, from a small French-speaking town in Québec. Getting my CFA and CAIA designations by 25 was another important milestone. I was a young man with a dream, wanting to make it big. However, life was about to teach me a painful lesson. Before conquering the world, a man must first conquer himself by going into the depths of his own abyss. Only then may he shed his naivety and become a man truly able to love.In the summer of 2020, the edifice I had built for myself in the city started to collapse. So many parts of my world crumbled one after the other that I saw death as the outcome. It is only at rock bottom that I found the cure to my existential crisis, and with the last breath of life that emerged from my ashes, I then created my own little paradise.For the last three years, I have been living in a yurt in the boreal forest, approximately 100 kilometres away from the closest paved road or grocery store. In a forest full of birds, just beside a lake full of fish. For water, I go to the creek. For heat, there is plenty of white birch and quaking aspen around. If I need anything in town, I have plenty of money for my needs. I am now 30 and as free as the birds in the skies, so what else can I ask for? I was supposed to be dead by now, so in all humility, and in all gratitude, I say thank you to this grandiose symphony we call life."Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Matthew 6:19