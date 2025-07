TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alain Bedard - President, CEO & Chairman

David Saperstein - Chief Financial Officer

Joining us on today's call are Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Saperstein, Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Alain Bedard. Please go ahead, sir.

Alain Bedard

Well, thank you very much, operator, for the introduction, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's call.

Within the past hour, we reported