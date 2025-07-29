ClearBridge International Growth ADR Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge International Growth ADR Portfolios underperformed their MSCI EAFE benchmark on a gross basis as weakness in the U.K. and an overweight to emerging markets offset solid contributions in Canada, Europe Ex U.K. and Japan.
  • International equities maintained positive momentum in the second quarter as Europe signaled progress on fiscal stimulus and reform measures and investment flows into the region increased.
  • Companies supporting the buildout of generative AI capabilities did well, led by semiconductor equipment makers Tokyo Electron and ASML.

People walking in line across world map, painted on asphalt, front person walking left

Klaus Vedfelt

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: International equities maintained positive momentum in the second quarter as Europe signaled progress on fiscal stimulus and reform measures and investment flows into the region increased. The benchmark MSCI EAFE Index advanced 11.8%, besting its U.S. counterpart, the S&P

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMEGF--
Siemens Energy AG
SMNEY--
Siemens Energy AG
MHVYF--
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHVIY--
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
TOELF--
Tokyo Electron Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News