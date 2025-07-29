In my previous articles, I have advocated for the Mexican economy's potential going into the next few years. One sector that is well-equipped to capture this trend is the financial one, which is the engine that will drive the economy
Grupo Financiero Banorte: Attractive Valuation For An Industry Leader
Summary
- Banorte stands out as Mexico’s only major locally owned bank, leveraging a vast branch and ATM network for strong client relationships and cross-selling.
- Its diversified business model spans consumer loans, asset management, insurance, and retirement funds, ensuring revenue stability and growth.
- Banorte’s return on equity has risen impressively to 23.6% in 2Q 2025, outpacing industry averages due to efficiency and digital investments.
- Despite a cautious sector outlook for 2025, Banorte’s scale, profitability, and local focus position it as a leading, resilient franchise in Mexico.
