Toast (NYSE:TOST) is hovering around its 52-week high, a milestone investors often use to voice concerns on valuation. However, this overlooks the operational momentum driving its future earning potential. To better capture this potential, I ran a simulation of 10,000 scenarios to
Toast: An Expanding Moat
Summary
- Toast's operational momentum and improving unit economics are underestimated by investors focused on near-term valuation multiples.
- The company’s flywheel sales strategy and expanding TAM create a growing moat, with payback periods dropping and referrals rising.
- A Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 scenarios yields a mean intrinsic value of $54.22, supporting a Buy rating with limited downside risk.
- Risks include restaurant industry cyclicality and tourist declines, but Toast’s long-term growth and margin expansion justify a bullish outlook.
