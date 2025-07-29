Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 9% of their value, as hopes that President Trump’s tariff policies would benefit domestic steelmakers have yet to play out. Investors received more disappointing news on Monday
Nucor: Guidance Points To Fading Tariff Benefits (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading Nucor to 'hold' as tariff benefits are fully priced in and business momentum is slowing.
- Q2 earnings missed expectations, and Q3 guidance is disappointing, with management projecting results below analyst estimates despite higher tariffs.
- Demand challenges, especially in autos and construction, are limiting Nucor’s ability to capitalize on tariff advantages and expand margins.
- With shares near my $130-135 target and muted near-term catalysts, I see no compelling reason to buy NUE at current levels.
