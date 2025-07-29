Celestica Q2: Blowout Earnings Restore Bullish Case
Summary
- Celestica delivered a blowout FQ2 2025 with dual beats on revenue and EPS, showcasing strong operating leverage and robust margin expansion.
- Management raised Q3 and full-year guidance, highlighting accelerating growth in AI and data center-driven CCS segment and improved profitability outlook.
- Exceptional free cash flow growth and disciplined working capital management reinforce Celestica’s rock-solid balance sheet and liquidity position.
- Despite customer concentration risks, I am upgrading Celestica to ‘Strong Buy’ as valuation concerns are dismissed and growth momentum remains strong.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.