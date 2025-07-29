In what has so far been a year of breaking the cycle of apparent endless Europe underperformance against the USA, Germany has been a shining star. From end-of-Ukraine war optimism to tariff turmoil, what has been a wild ride for iShares MSCI
EWG: Running Out Of Fuel
Summary
- EWG has delivered a stellar 33% YTD return, driven by AI optimism, fiscal spending, and narrowing valuation gaps with the US, but faces an expensive valuation.
- Germany's economy is challenged by trade uncertainty, sluggish growth forecasts, and high export dependence, especially amid US-EU tariff tensions.
- Supportive ECB policy, fiscal stimulus, and major corporate investment initiatives offer medium-term growth potential, but near-term risks remain elevated.
- Given stretched valuations and trade risks, I recommend a 'Hold' on EWG, as current prices do not offer an attractive risk-adjusted entry point.
