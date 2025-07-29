Infosys: Rating Downgrade As The Path To Recovery Got Murkier

Jul. 29, 2025 2:58 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY) StockINFY
Eleceed Capital
453 Followers

Summary

  • I downgrade INFY to hold as macro headwinds and weak North America growth cloud the recovery outlook, despite strong execution.
  • Management's cautious tone and minimal hiring suggest limited near-term growth, making a sharp acceleration to 10% by FY26 unlikely.
  • Large deal wins and strong European growth are positives, but sector and geographic demand remain uneven, constraining upside.
  • At current valuation, INFY appears fairly valued; I don't expect a rerating until growth visibility and demand trends improve.
Medium shot smiling businesswoman in meeting in office conference room

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I recommended a buy rating to Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earlier this year, with my key thesis being that the long-term growth outlook remains attractive and that valuation was not expensive. Even though INFY executed well in 1Q26, I now believe

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital
453 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News